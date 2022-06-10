  • WKBD-TV

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Sen. Gary Peters appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and talks about homeland security issues and latest involving the Jan. 6 commission hearings into the insurrection in Washington.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Sen. Gary Peters, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee

READ MORE: Man Charged After Stray Bullet Kills 11-Year-Old Girl In Detroit

Peters appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and also talks about his support of military veterans and his bill to recognize 93  Vietnam era servicemen who disappeared during early days of that crisis.

Wreaths Across America’s mobile educational exhibit at CBS 62 studios with local veterans.(Credit: Paul Pytlowany)

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Renee Worcester from Wreaths Across America

READ MORE: Groundbreaking Event Planned For $11.2M Muskegon Museum Expansion

Renee Worcester, of Wreaths Across America, also appears to talk about their national educational mobile exhibition which stopped by CBS 62 studios as some amazing local veterans were on hand and talked about their time serving.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Mark Wallace, President and CEO of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy

Then Mark Wallace, President/CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, appears to highlight some new parks about to open in Detroit and lots of activities taking place this summer in the Motor City.

MORE NEWS: Bond Set At $100K For Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62