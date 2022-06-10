Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Sen. Gary Peters appears on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and talks about homeland security issues and latest involving the Jan. 6 commission hearings into the insurrection in Washington.
Peters appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and also talks about his support of military veterans and his bill to recognize 93 Vietnam era servicemen who disappeared during early days of that crisis.
Renee Worcester, of Wreaths Across America, also appears to talk about their national educational mobile exhibition which stopped by CBS 62 studios as some amazing local veterans were on hand and talked about their time serving.
Then Mark Wallace, President/CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, appears to highlight some new parks about to open in Detroit and lots of activities taking place this summer in the Motor City.
