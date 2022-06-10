(CBS DETROIT) – Police have asked some residents in the city of Plymouth to shelter in place Friday due to a police situation.
The situation has not been disclosed, but residents who live in the area of Karmada Street and Farmer Street, have been asked to remain inside their homes as the situation is underway, according to reports from WDIV.READ MORE: Police Searching For 2 Men Wanted In Connection With Double-Murder In Hazel Park
The Plymouth-Canton School District said Bird Elementary School, East Middle School, and West Middle School will shelter in place out of caution.
School officials say this is not a lockdown, so students will continue to take their classes while sheltering in place.READ MORE: James Craig Says He Will Run As Write-In Candidate In GOP Primary
Police have not released any details on the situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.
No other details have been released at this time.MORE NEWS: Police Search For Man Who Broke Into Detroit Home, Stabbed 29-Year-Old Victim
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.