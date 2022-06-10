(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion and aggravated assault in Detroit.
The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 6 a.m., in the 12600 block of Mettetal.
Police say the suspect broke into the home, stabbed a 29-year-old victim, and then fled the scene on foot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He has been released from the hospital.
According to the police, the suspect is described as a male, who was last seen wearing a black mask and all-black clothing.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
