By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Farmer Street, Karmada Street, Plymouth, police situation, shelter in place

(CBS DETROIT) -A 49-year-old man from Plymouth is in custody after making threats to a neighboring cement company.

Plymouth police were notified early Friday morning that Messina Concrete, a local cement company, had received emails from a neighbor with threats of violence with a firearm.

As police responded to the scene and one officer thought they heard gunshots near the home, and the officers processed to set up a perimeter.

Crisis negotiators were able to get the suspect to surrender without incident.

Al Cox, Director of Public Safety for the City of Plymouth, said in a press conference that the suspect has been arrested and taken into custody, awaiting charges.

Local residents and schools were issued a shelter in place, but once the situation was contained, the shelter in place was lifted.

