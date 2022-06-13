(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors subsidiary GM Defense is expanding to a new entity GM Defense International, the company announced Monday.
According to a press release, the entity will extend the company’s “reach into global markets in support of U.S. allies and partners’ transition to a more
electric, autonomous and connected future.”
The creation of the new entity allows General Motors to expand its global presence across international defense and government markets. GM Defense will continue to operate as a subsidiary of GM and report to company President Mark Reuss.
"Forming GM Defense International will drive our continued expansion as we leverage GM's rich legacy of innovation in support of global defense and government customers," Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, said in a statement.
“As a non–traditional entrant to the defense market, we continue to receive positive feedback on our ability to bring commercial technologies forward at the speed that our customers require in these complex times. As we continue to explore opportunities across North America, Europe, the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, we look forward to leveraging commercial technology to modernize the mobility capabilities of allied armed forces around the world.”
From June 13-17, GM Defense will be showcasing its capabilities and demonstration vehicles at Eurosatory in Paris, France.
A few weeks ago, GM Defense announced it was expanding its global strategy to Canada to deliver efficient and innovative solutions to international military, security and government customers.
