(CBS DETROIT) – In today’s economy, inflation is up while fixed incomes remain the same, and it’s leaving many Metro Detroit seniors in need of food and services.

“Some of those people don’t have anything, they don’t have anything you know and it’s sad, it’s sad that our economy has come to this,” said Friendly Callers of FOCUS Hope Volunteer Trevis Gaddies.

Thousands of seniors across Southeastern Michigan are experiencing hard times, and FOCUS Hope is stepping in to fill that gap by filling up their pantries.

Gaddies volunteers her time with the organization by calling seniors to make sure they have food to eat.

“Some of them, that’s the only phone call that they get the whole month other than bill collectors,” she said.

But making food deliveries to the shut-in is becoming a challenge.

The organization needs more delivery drivers to reach 7,000 seniors enrolled in the food box program.

“We have delivery people but since the pandemic and a lot of the students from the high schools that were delivering boxes they’re not delivering them anymore,” Gaddies said.

The monthly boxes come with a variety of food including meat and vegetables.

FOCUS Hope also offers seniors with resources for healthcare, shelter and other essential services.

Gaddies says the programs are life-saving for elders in the community.

“If you know a senior, even on your block, speak. You know, ‘good morning.’ It doesn’t cost you anything,” Gaddies said.

“Good morning, can I help you with that? Can I mow your lawn? You need me to go to the store for you? Or something like that. It only takes a minute to show a little kindness.”

For more information on how to volunteer call 313-494-5500.

