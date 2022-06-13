  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:detroit, Little Ceasars Arena, post malone, Twelve Carat Tour

(CBS DETROIT) — Post Malone is coming to Detroit in October.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist announced on Monday his “Twelve Carat Tour,” a 33-city outing across North America, featuring special guest Roddy Rich.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

The tour will stop in Detroit on Oct. 1 at Little Ceasars Arena.

Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 17 at 313Presents.com, Livenation.comTicketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.