(CBS DETROIT) — Post Malone is coming to Detroit in October.
The Grammy Award-nominated artist announced on Monday his "Twelve Carat Tour," a 33-city outing across North America, featuring special guest Roddy Rich.

The tour will stop in Detroit on Oct. 1 at Little Ceasars Arena.
Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 17 at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com, Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
