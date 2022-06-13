(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Macomb County screamed at the top of her lungs after she found out she won $277,012 from the Michigan Lottery.
The 28-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the prize: 06-09-16-26-39.
She purchased the ticket at Smokers House Shop, located at 26193 West 6 Mile Road in Redford.
“I recently started playing Fantasy 5 and this was the fifth ticket I’d ever purchased for the game,” said the lucky player. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I started screaming at the top of my lungs. Winning is such a blessing!”
The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, and with her winnings she plans to buy a new home.
