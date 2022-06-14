(CBS DETROIT) — Fire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday at The Woodward Bar & Grill in Detroit.
Officials say crews arrived at the bar at about 11 a.m. on Woodward Avenue, WWJ reported. No injuries were reported and the building was empty when it caught fire.
Fire at a bar on Woodward and Milwaukee in Detroit’s New Center area pic.twitter.com/zY5qU3tK6n
— Metro Detroit Crime (@CrimeInTheD) June 14, 2022
The QLINE says it was shutting down due to the fire.
The bar is one of Detroit's oldest gay bars.
“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff at The Woodward Bar in Detroit. One of the oldest LGBT spaces in the State of Michigan is on fire, and they will need our support in the coming days,” the LGBTA+ Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party said in a tweet.
The fire comes less than a month after Traffic Jame & Snug caught fire on May 27. No injuries were reported in that fire but the restaurant was severely damaged.
