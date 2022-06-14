(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn and Detroit school districts have announced that there will be early dismissals and closures on Wednesday, as extreme heat is expected for the Metro Detroit area.

On Wednesday, June 15, the Detroit Public Schools Community District will dismiss all schools, besides the virtual school, three hours earlier than usual based on each school’s regular dismissal time.

All regular transportation will be provided and after-school events will be at the discretion of the principal.

In addition to this, Dearborn Public Schools will be closed on June 15.

Officials say that students will return to classrooms on Thursday since temperatures are not expected to be as extreme.

According to the announcement made by the school district in Dearborn, several of the schools in the city have air conditioning, but the ones that do not have at least one common area that has air conditioning.

There is an excessive heat watch in effect for the entire Metro Detroit area for Wednesday and goes until Thursday morning.

High temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees are expected, with heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees, making it feel more like 110 degrees.

MSP and other state officials have sent out announcements urging Michiganders to take necessary precautions during times of high temperatures.

“High heat and humidity can put additional stress on the body, which could potentially be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “We’re asking that people take precautions during this time and check on the most vulnerable members of their community.”

Individuals should make sure to drink plenty of fluids, avoid direct sunlight, check on friends and family, especially those who are young, elderly, or have health risks, and ensure pets are in cool areas of the house and plenty of water.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.