By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:Ella Mai, Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, Mary J. Blige

(CBS DETROIT) — Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” making a stop in Detroit in September.

Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 8 and will feature singer Ella Mai.

Inglewood, CA – February 13: Mary J. Blige performs during the half time show of the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Tickets start at $64.50 and are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Blige performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, days after her latest album, also titled “Good Morning Gorgeous” was released.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.