(CBS DETROIT) — Mary J. Blige is gearing up for her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour,” making a stop in Detroit in September.
Blige will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 8 and will feature singer Ella Mai.
READ MORE: Detroit Becomes 1st City To Receive Comcast Digital Navigator Grants, 3 Organizations Receive $225K
Tickets start at $64.50 and are going on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.
Blige performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February, days after her latest album, also titled "Good Morning Gorgeous" was released.
