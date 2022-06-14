(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan drivers who are looking for something a little extra may be interested in a digital license plate.
The state is the third in the U.S. to approve the use of digital license plates, following behind California and Arizona.READ MORE: Michigan State Police Urge Residents To Prepare For Extreme Heat
This comes about three years after the effort initially passed in the state Legislature, allowing the usage of digital plates.
The RPlate, which was developed by California-based company Reviver, offers two options: a battery-powered, self-installed model with a replaceable five-year battery at $19.95 a month, and a hard-wired, professionally installed model with integrated telematics features and a backlit display at $24.95 a month.READ MORE: Keeping Pets Safe In The Summer, Signs of Heat Exhaustion
Both devices offer a platform for drivers to connect their vehicle with services including registration renewal, vehicle location services and security features.
For more information and to purchase a license plate, visit reviver.com.MORE NEWS: FDA Advisers Back Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Older Kids
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.