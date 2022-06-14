(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police is urging residents to protect themselves during the heat wave, also offering tips to prevent heat illness.

With temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees, millions of people in the Midwest are predicted to be affected by mid-week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures.

“High heat and humidity can put additional stress on the body, which could potentially be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “We’re asking that people take precautions during this time and check on the most vulnerable members of their community.”

MSP issued the following tips:

To prepare for extreme heat:

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awnings to reduce the amount of heat that enters your home.

Check on family members or neighbors who are elderly, young, sick or have other health risks, as they are more susceptible to excessive heat.

Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water.

Learn about available cooling centers or public locations with air conditioning in your community.

To prevent heat illness:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks that cause dehydration.

Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.

Limit vigorous activity.

If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.

Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also shared tips for residents to protect themselves from health risks related to hot temperatures.

MDHHS officials say emergency department visits for heat-related illness increase as temperatures rise above 80 degrees and happen more often at the beginning of the summer season, as people aren’t adjusted to the warmer temperatures yet.

“Young children, older adults, and those who have medical conditions are at increased risk for heat-related illness, so be sure to check frequently on them and others in your community who may need additional assistance. Limit time in heat, stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and find somewhere with air conditioning or take cool showers. Text or call 211 or contact your local health department to locate a cooling center in your area,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

