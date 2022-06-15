(CBS DETROIT) — Michiganders are experiencing extreme heat this week, prompting various cities to open cooling centers.
Here is a list of cooling centers in Metro Detroit:
Oakland County
Farmington Hills
- Costick Center: 28600 W. 11 Mile Road
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.
Macomb County
Warren
- Owen Jax Recreation Center: 8207 E. 9 Mile Road
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.
- Fitzgerald Recreation Center: 4355 E. 9 Mile Road
- 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 through 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.
Wayne County
Canton Township
- Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway – 734-394-5460
- Open during business hours for the week of June 13-18
- Tuesday, June 14: 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 15: 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Thursday, June 16: 6:00 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday, June 17: 7 a.m. – Noon
- Saturday, June 18: 7 a.m. – Noon
- Sunday, June 19: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Canton Public Library, 1200 S. Canton Center Road – 734-397-0999
- Tuesday, June 14: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 15: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Thursday, June 16: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 17 & Saturday, June 18: Closed
- Sunday, June 19: Noon – 6 p.m.
List of cooling centers in Detroit:
- Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive
- Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; not open Saturdays
- Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon
- Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays
- Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser
- Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays
- Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
List of Detroit Public Library branches open as cooling centers:
- Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave.
- Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Highway
- Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road
- Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
- Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Ave.
- Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Road
Garden City
- Ice Arena Lobby in City Park
- 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through the summer
Highland Park
- Ernest T. Ford Rec Center, 10 Pitkin St.
- 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., June 15 and 16
Livonia
- Jack Kirksey Livonia Community Recreation Center, 15100 Hubbard St.
- Open during operating hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Taylor
- Recreation Center, 22805 Goddard
- 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Senior Center, 6740 Troy
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
- An unofficial cooling center is available at Southland Mall. The lobby is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Westland
- Fire Station 1 – 35701 Central City Parkway – 734-467-3201
- Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fire Station 3 – 28801 Annapolis – 734-467-3201
- Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Police Department – 36701 Ford Road – 734-722-9600
- Sunday through Saturday 24 hours a day
- Senior Friendship Center – 1119 N. Newburgh Road – 734-722-7628
- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center – 32150 Dorsey Street – 734-595-0288
- Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Westland City Hall – 36300 Warren Road – 734-713-3888
- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- William P. Faust Public Library – 6123 Central City Parkway – 734-326-6123
- Wednesday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also keep cool at the City’s Splash Park
- The H2O Zone – 1901 N. Carlson
- Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
