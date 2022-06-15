  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Eaton County plane crash, Eaton Rapids Township, Michigan, no injuries, small plane crash

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people survived a small plane crash in Eaton County on Monday.

Two people in Eaton County plane crash leave with no injuries. | Credit: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police say the crash happened northwest of Smith Road and Columbia Highway in Eaton Rapids Township at about 6:08 p.m.

The plane was taking off from Skyway Estates Airport in Eaton Rapids.

Police say Shroyer’s Hazmat removed 25 gallons of fuel from the plane and said no fuel spill occurred.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and will be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.