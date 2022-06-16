(CBS DETROIT) – Crews will close the Cass Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit after a recent inspection revealed the need for surface repairs.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured traffic on Cass Avenue, between Palmer Avenue and Antoinette Street, will be directed to Woodward Avenue.
Officials say people will still be able to access local businesses in that area during the closure.
The surface repairs are expected to be completed in late July.
According to MDOT officials, the bridge was built in 1955 and has never been replaced.
A replacement of the overpass is scheduled to begin in 2023.
