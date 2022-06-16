(CBS DETROIT) — In honor of Juneteenth, Eastern Michigan University professors will be hosting a commemorative lecture on Sunday.
In 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all slaves were free, years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.READ MORE: Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend At These Events In Metro Detroit
Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.
To celebrate, part-time lecturers Micala Evans and Imelda Hunt with the EMU’s Department of Africology and African American Studies curated a Juneteenth Awareness Tour. The department will host a virtual commemorative lecture from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.
The lecture will feature special guest Mark Fancher, staff attorney for ACLU’s Racial Justice Project.READ MORE: UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23
“We want everyone to understand that this holiday is because freedom did not come to all enslaved persons at the same time nor with the stroke of President Lincoln’s pen,” Hunt said in a press release.
Evans and Hunt will present “Curators of our Art: A Juneteenth Celebration.”
Click here for more information to attend the virtual lecture via Zoom.
“Freedom had to be taught, and people had to understand then, just as we do now, what freedom means,” said Dr. Evans, who also founded Idlewild Juneteenth Festival in Idlewild, Michigan.MORE NEWS: State Police Seize More Than $100K Worth Of Drugs, Arrest 3 In Detroit
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.