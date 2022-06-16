NOVI, Mich. (AP) — A 65-year-old man with a history of dementia walked about 19 miles in awful heat before he was picked up by police Thursday in Novi, authorities said.
Temperatures were in the mid-90s Wednesday.READ MORE: Celebrate Juneteenth This Weekend At These Events In Metro Detroit
The man appeared to be in good health, despite the “oppressive heat and the long walk,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23
The Pontiac man was found near an office building in Novi around 6 a.m. Thursday. He was reported missing when he didn’t appear for lunch Wednesday.MORE NEWS: State Police Seize More Than $100K Worth Of Drugs, Arrest 3 In Detroit
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.