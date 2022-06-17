MACKINAC ISLAND (CBS Detroit) – As 1,300 people from business, politics and the community attended the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference, CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” was there and checked in with folks about numerous issues.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow kicks off the all-star lineup as she talks with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about electric vehicles (she just bought a Chevy Bolt thanks to her daughter-in-law’s GM family discount) and also mental health initiatives she is spearheading.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan discusses the Motor City and recent EV announcements. He is also focusing on the ongoing talent gap and helping to make sure more Detroiters get ready for jobs of the future.

MDOT Director Paul Ajegba provides an update on road construction project across Metro Detroit this summer and where the state is in overall efforts to improve roads.

Chris Shepler talks about his company which provides ferry rides to Mackinac Island, Mackinaw City and St. Ignace, and added thoughts about business as the pandemic winds down. He too talks about worker shortages.

Michael Bickers, Regional President Detroit-Southeast Michigan PNC Bank, discusses the importance of helping small business and minority businesses which continue to face challenges.

Michael Genord, CEO of HAP, talks about rising inflation and costs which are impacting all Michiganders. He also talks about healthcare costs being impacted too.

Oakland University President Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz talks about the importance of higher education and how OU is working with businesses as they address talent needs.

Timothy Nicholson, of PVS Chemicals, discusses education and need to better address worker shortages, and how the region is working together to confront these issues.

DTE’s Shawn Patterson shares thoughts about the electric power grid and how Michigan will fare this summer amid reports there could be weather-related brown outs.

Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, and Joe Lunghamer, chair of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, talk about the upcoming event this September. The duo also talks about EVs continuing to impact the market place as the region gears up for these changes.

GM’s Terry Rhadigan discusses EVs and the evolving market and how the auto maker is adjusting.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter discusses a new manufacturing center to be housed in Oakland County with a mission of raising the region’s profile as it entices more businesses.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel talks about issues impacting his county.

New Detroit’s Michael Rafferty provides insights into social justice and equity and talks about the region and how it is doing.

Brad Williams, of the Detroit Regional Chamber, talks about the 2022 election in Michigan, and a new survey the business organization conducted which gauged people’s thoughts about the current state of things.

Michigan Business Network's Jeffrey C. Mosher and Benjamin Robinson assisted in the filming of this episode.