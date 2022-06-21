  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:2-year-old boy, Glen Moore, Glenlodge Road, kidnapping, Legacee Moore, Royal Oak Township, suspects in custody

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was kidnapped from his mother’s home in Royal Oak Township.

2-year-old Legacee Moore has been located and is undergoing a medical evaluation. | Credit: Michigan State Police

READ MORE: Kellogg To Split Into 3 Companies; Snacks, Cereals, Plant-Based Food

At about 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Legacee Moore was taken by force from the home at 20850 Glenlodge Road by his biological father.

The 2-year-old has been located and is undergoing a medical evaluation.

The two suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say that investigation revealed that the suspect, Glen Moore, 25, was allowed into the home to have a conversation with the boy’s biological mother, but at some point, a fight started and the suspect fled from the home with the boy.

READ MORE: UWM Sports Complex In Pontiac To Host Career Fair On June 23

Moore, who was believed to be heavily intoxicated left the location in a vehicle with another 25-year-old man.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

No other information has been released.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Matters: Mackinac Moments

 