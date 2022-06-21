  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:homemade bomb, Newaygo, Newaygo County, Western Michigan

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A homemade bomb has been found along the side of a road in western Michigan.

The device was put in a bucket and taken Monday to the Newaygo Police Department by the person who found it, according to the Newaygo County sheriff’s office.

READ MORE: Costick Center In Farmington Hills Opens As Cooling Center This Week

It later was taken to another location and detonated.

READ MORE: Michigan's Gas Prices Decrease For First Time In Weeks, Still Above $5 A Gallon

Authorities found no other devices after searching the area where the bomb initially was found.

Newaygo is northwest of Grand Rapids.

MORE NEWS: 3 Takeaways From The Fourth Day Of The January 6 Hearings

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.