(CBS DETROIT) — The state of Michigan, for the first time in weeks, saw a decrease in gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas was $5.15 on Monday, which was 6 cents less than last week. The average price dropped to $5.14 the following day. However, it still remains above the national average, which now sits at $4.96 a gallon.

Despite the decrease in regular gas, diesel continues to climb, hitting a new record of nearly $6 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA.

In Metro Detroit, the average price is $5.24, which is 2 cents less than Monday and 6 cents less than last week.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged President Joe Biden and Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax amid high prices at the pump.

“Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. This month, gas reached $5 a gallon nationwide. For working families in Michigan from Macomb to Marquette who are facing rising prices on everyday expenses, this is unsustainable,” Whitmer said in the letter to Biden. “While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges, the pain being felt by people is tangible.”

Click here to read the full letter.

The state’s average gas price in the state reached $5 a gallon earlier this month, eventually hitting a state record of $5.22 on June 11.

But last week, Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said prices are expected to drop below $5 in the upcoming weeks.

“No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank- prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead (things could shift, so stay tuned), but we could drop back to a national average of $4.75-$4.85/gal by July 4 if nothing changes,” De Haan said in a tweet.

AAA officials say the demand for gas declined from 9.2 million barrels per day to 9.09 million barrels per day. In addition, the cost of oil fell from $122 per barrel to $110 per barrel.

AAA says data from the Energy Information Administration shows the total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 700,000 bbl to 217.5 million bbl last week.

