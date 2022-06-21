  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:career expo, Job Fair, metro detroit, networking, Pontiac, UWM Sports Complex

(CBS DETROIT) – Several companies will be hiring at a career fair being held in Oakland County in June.

Washington Events is partnering with the Pontiac Promise Zone (PPZ) and the Pontiac Collective Impact Partnership (PCIP) to host the 2022 Diversity Works! Career Expo.

READ MORE: Kellogg To Split Into 3 Companies; Snacks, Cereals, Plant-Based Food

Career Expo Event Flyer | Credit: Washington Events

This career expo will provide students and residents in Pontiac and the Metro Detroit area with the opportunity to meet recruiters from local and regional organizations.

Event organizers say participants can expect to see up to 100 different organizations at this job fair.

READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered After Kidnapping From Royal Oak Township Home

A few of the industries the organizations are a part of include information technology, skill trades and apprenticeship programs,
construction trades, retail, and business services.

According to the event organizers, people attending the career expo should arrive dressed professionally and with several copies of their resumes or portfolios.

The career expo will be on Thursday, June 23, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the UWM Sports Complex located at 867 S Blvd E in Pontiac.

For additional information and to register for the event, visit here.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Matters: Mackinac Moments

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.