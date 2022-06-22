  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:$2500 reward for information, cash reward, crime stoppers, Willie Hawkins

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side.

Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7.

READ MORE: Organization Helps Families Dealing With Life-Altering Challenges

Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle.

According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park.

READ MORE: General Motors Delivers 150 Electric Vans To FedEx

All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest.

To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.

MORE NEWS: Biden Calls For 3-Month Suspension Of Federal Gas Tax

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.