By Sara Powers
41-year-old man, detroit, Detroit Gas Station, Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot a 41-year-old man during a verbal altercation at a gas station in Detroit.

The shooting happened on Monday, June 20, at about 4 p.m. at a gas station, located in the 8900 block of Puritan.

During a verbal altercation, the suspect fired shots, striking the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and ‘Converse’ sneakers.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Twelfth Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

