(CBS DETROIT) – After being hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum for several years, the African World Festival will return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza this year.
At the same time the museum announced where the festival would be held, it was also announced it would be held a few weeks earlier in July, rather than when in August, when it typically happens.
The African World Festival is Detroit’s largest celebration of the African culture and includes several performances by local and national artists, food and art vendors, programming for both children and adults, and information booths with community resources.
The 2022 headliners include Mama Sol, Lizz Wright, The Legendary Wailers, Seun Kuti, and We Are Scorpio feat. jessica Care moore + Steffanie Christi’an.
To view the full list of performers for each day, visit here.
The festival will take place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17.
Single-day tickets for the festival are:
- $15 for Adult (ages 13 and above)
- $10 for Youth (ages 4 – 12)
- Admission is free for children 3 and under
Members of the Charles H. Wright Museum receive free admission to the festival. In order to claim that free tickets, members should visit, here, to enter their membership information.
