(CBS DETROIT) — The sky will be filled with bright colors once again for the 64th annual Ford Fireworks.

The show returns to downtown Detroit at about 10 p.m. on June 27 for an in-person viewing with the theme “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” For the last two years, the show was held with no crowd at the Lake St. Clair Metropark due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s show will feature more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River.

The Ford Fireworks can also be viewed on WDIV-TV (Local 4) beginning at 8 p.m. on June 27. In addition, News/Talk 760 WJR radio will also host a live broadcast from 7-9 p.m.

“The Parade Company is thrilled to return to the Detroit River and is preparing for an incredible Ford Fireworks which will be filled with many show-stopping surprises,” Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to Ford Motor Company’s continued support which makes it possible for us to grow the show bigger and better each year for all to enjoy.”

The Parade Company is also hosting its summer kickoff, The Rooftop Party presented by Ford Motor Company. The event will be held that night on the Center Garage roof.

It includes music with Your Generation in Concert, food, games and giveaways.

Tickets are limited to the Rooftop Party. For more information, visit www.theparade.org or call 313-923-7400. All proceeds benefit the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

“The Ford Fireworks event celebrates the best of Detroit,” said Mary Culler, president of the Ford Motor Company Fund. “We are honored to host this annual tradition in our hometown and thrilled that families can come back to the Detroit River to enjoy them this year.”

