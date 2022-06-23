(CBS DETROIT) — A Michigan lawmaker is looking to create criminal penalties for abortion acts with a 10-year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine.
State Rep. Steve Carra (R-Three Rivers) proposed his "Protection at Conception Act," in which an individual would be guilty of manslaughter if they perform or attempt to perform an abortion, "except to save a pregnant woman who is in imminent physical danger that will result in the loss of her life from the pregnancy."
The measure, introduced by Carra on Tuesday, states that anyone manufacturing, distributing or selling a drug intended to cause an abortion would be guilty of a felony and sentenced to no more than 20 years.
It also clarifies that the person requesting the abortion would not be charged or convicted and allows the sale or use of a contraceptive if it is administered before a pregnancy could be determined through medical testing.
In a statement on Wednesday, Carra said the act would make Michigan’s 1931 abortion law “enforceable post-Roe v. Wade.”
“This is the most comprehensive pro-life legislation introduced in Michigan and will be legally enforceable,” Carra said.
Gov. Gretchen is expected to veto the measure if passed by Legislature.
