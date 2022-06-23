(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit.
The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler.READ MORE: Supreme Court Strikes New York Gun Law, Expanding Gun Rights
Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim.READ MORE: Ethan Crumbley's Trial In Oxford School Shooting Moved To January 2023
If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.MORE NEWS: Eastern Michigan University Finalizes Agreement Investing $200 Million In Housing
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.