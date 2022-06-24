(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
MDOT officials are also reminding residents to not follow vehicles into work zones or to move any barriers or barrels set up in order to protect workers and drivers.
Here is the list of construction for this weekend:
I-75:
Oakland – NB I-75, Clarkston Rd to Saginaw Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – NB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to 9 Mile, Fri 9am-7/1.
Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – NB I-75, 7 Mile to 9 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, left closed, Fri 3pm-7/1.
Wayne – SB I-75, 8 Mile to Clay, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9PM-Mon 5am.
I-94:
Macomb – EB/WB I-94 at M-59, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 11:59pm.
Wayne – WB I-94 at Addison, left/right intermittent lane closures, Mon-Tue 9am-3pm.
I-96:
Wayne – EB/WB I-96 CLOSED intermittently, Merriman to Middlebelt, Sat 7am-8am.
I-275:
Oakland – NB/SB I-275 CLOSED intermittently at Grand River Ave, Sat 6am-10am.
Wayne – SB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-96, Fri 9AM-Mon 5am. ***NOTE 9 AM. And SB 275 ramp to WB M-14 closed thru 7/1.
I-696:
Oakland – WB I-696, Dequindre to Lahser, 3 lanes open, left moving lane closure, Sat-Sun 6am-2pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – NB M-1, 10 Mile to 11 Mile, 3 lanes open, right closed, Mon 7am-Wed 7am.
Oakland – SB M-1, 11 Mile to Woodward Hts Blvd, 3 lanes open, right closed, Mon 7am-Wed 7am.
Oakland – SB M-1, Quarton to Maple, 3 lanes open, moving right lane closure, M-W 9am-3pm.
M-3: (Gratiot Ave)
Macomb – NB M-3 CLOSED, Church to Market St, Fri 6pm-midnight.
M-29:
Macomb – EB/WB M-29 CLOSED at New Baltimore, Sun 12pm-4pm.
M-39: (Southfield)
Wayne – SB M-39 CLOSED, 8 Mile Rd to US-12/Michigan, Fri 10-Mon 5am, incl all on/off ramps.
M-59:
Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Elizabeth Lake Rd to Telegraph, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Fri 8am-3pm.
Oakland – EB/WB M-59 Norton St to Woodward Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-Noon.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Oakland/Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9am-7/1.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne – WB US-12, 75 to Rosa Parks, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-Fri 5pm.
US-24: (Telegraph Rd)
Oakland – NB US-24, Lone Pine to Square Lake, 3 lanes open, moving lane closure Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland – NB US-24 at 12 Mile, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-3pm.

