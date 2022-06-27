  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are reminding residents in Farmington Hills about the city’s current fireworks ordinance.

Starting on June 29, fireworks can be discharged from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. every day through the night of Monday, July 4, 2022.

Here are some rules for residents to keep in mind:

  • It is illegal to use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fireworks
  • Fireworks cannot be discharged from parks, roadways, or other public property
  • Written permission must be obtained to fire off fireworks from private property
In addition to this, city officials say if the Fire Chief puts a firework ban in place due to dry conditions, it is unlawful for residents to discharge fireworks.

If an individual is issued a violation for discharging fireworks when a ban is in place, they could face a $1,000 fine for each violation.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.