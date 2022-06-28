RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a juvenile has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Ray Township.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on June 26. Authorities were called to the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank for a two-vehicle crash.

Witnesses told police that a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 27 Mile Road when it failed to yield to a blinking red light at the intersection and collided with a bronze Lexus that was going southbound on Romeo Plank.

Authorities say the crash caused the Lexus to hit a residence, with the Ford Escape ended on its side.

Three people, including a 43-year-old man from Clinton Township and the two juveniles, were in the Lexus. All three were taken to the hospital and one of the minors suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the Escape was the only occupant and was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

No one was in the home when it was struck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor; the driver in the Escape was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

