(CBS DETROIT) — Nearly 500 units of affordable housing are in development in Detroit thanks to additional funding.
Officials say six major housing developments, totaling 486 units, were at risk of being put on hold due to construction costs. However, the city secured $12.1 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits funding from Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSDHA).
"One of the most urgent needs in our city right now is for more units of affordable housing to make sure every Detroiter has a quality place to live at a price they can afford," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a press release.
Here are the six projects supported by LIHTC funding:
- 7580 E. Jefferson
- 150 units
- $2,027,756
- Brush Watson
- 160 units
- $3,781,907
- Left Field
- 48 units
- $3,390,559
- Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center
- 42 units
- $691,900
- Anchor at Mariners Inn
- 44 units4
- $1,372,800
- LaJoya Gardens
- 42 units
- $876,474
"Just as we all see rising costs at the grocery store and gas pump, construction companies that build affordable housing are being faced with higher construction costs. We are deeply grateful to our partners at MSHDA and Governor Whitmer's administration for recognizing the importance of these projects and supporting them so that they can move forward," Duggan said.
