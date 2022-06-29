(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department is seeking a hit-and-run driver who injured two girls on the city’s west side.

According to police, on June 26, in the area of Ross and Banner Streets, a white Grand Prix was driving above the posted speed limit, was heading westbound on Ross from Telegraph when it struck two children as they were trying to cross the street.

Video footage shows that the driver got out of his vehicle, moved the children from the middle of the street, and then drove away.

Police say the driver did not report the incident and did not provide any aid to the children.

Dearborn public safety officers responded and provided emergency aid until they were transported to Children’s Hospital in Detroit. Both children are expected to make a full recovery.

“We have seen far too often how reckless driving can have deadly consequences. Luckily, that was not the result of this situation. I urge the driver to do the right thing and come forward, otherwise, we will use every tool at our disposal to identify and apprehend this individual,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Police say witnesses described the man as having a thin build and wearing a white shirt and sunglasses.

The vehicle appears to have a temporary license tag, according to police.

Anyone with information that can lead to the driver’s identity is urged to contact the Dearborn Police Department. To report an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.