SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Southfield police say the boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was struck by a vehicle in Southfield has been charged.

Police say Davon Lavon, 25, of Reford, pulled out a gun during an argument and threatened to kill the driver, causing him to speed away and hit 27-year-old Tiara Bianka Jones.

Lovan is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault).

In a press conference on Thursday, Police Chief Elvin Barren said the driver is not charged because prosecutors could not find intent to hit the victim “but rather the decisions of our suspect who introduced the handgun into the scenario which ultimately led to the chain of events.”

He said prosecutors are open to changing that decision if more evidence comes out that supports charging the driver.

“There’s no argument that should end in loss of life,” Barren said. “Guns will get you in more trouble than whatever gets you out of.”

At about 3:18 p.m. on June 26, police found Jones on the ground in the parking lot of the Country Court Apartments on Greenfield Road. She was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

Barren said medical staff was able to save Jones’ child, a baby boy.

Barren said further investigation revealed that the driver was arguing with Jones when Lovan arrived and pulled out the gun. Fearing that he would be shot, the driver “placed the vehicle in reverse and ultimately struck Ms. Jones.”

The driver, who is an acquaintance, got out of the vehicle and ran. Witnesses told police Lovan fired one shot at him but he was not hit.

Lovan was not at the scene when police arrived.

Police found the driver and brought him in for questioning and was released pending the outcome of the investigation. Police said the argument allegedly started at an apartment complex in Oak Park before continuing in Southfield.

On June 28, Southfield police conducted an undercover operation and located Lovan at Interstate 96 and West Outer Drive in Detroit.

Barren said Detroit police assisted in the traffic stop and arrested him.

