Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Buoyed by recent blockbuster films lead by “Top Gun: Maverick” things are looking up at  movie theaters which Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Theatres, talked about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

LaVerde told Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain how the movie theater chain has adjusted during the pandemic and changed their game plan. It includes a new sports betting lounge in its Royal Oak theater location.

Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

Then, the roundtable of Mayors Bryan Barnett and William Wild, along with Suzy Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, talk about a busy week in the 2022 election cycle.

Mayor Bryan Barnett of Rochester Hills; Suzy Avery, Former Chair of Michigan Republican Party; and Mayor William Wild of Westland; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain

They also discuss the road ahead in Michigan after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. There is confusion and uncharted waters ahead in the battle over abortion rights and American women.

Protests outside U.S. Supreme Court following overturning of Roe v. Wade

And they also talk about the Congressional hearings taking place in Washington over the Jan. 6 insurrection and what may lie ahead.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62