  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:crime stoppers, detroit police, Fairfield, fatal shooting, Jesus Shannon

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Thursday.

Jesus Shannon (left) and white Crown Victoria (right) wanted in connection to fatal shooting. | Credit: Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: Nessel Issues Consumer Alert On Protecting Private Health Data Following The Roe V. Wade Decision

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the 15800 block of Fairfield.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect, Jesus Shannon, fatally shot his 23-year-old male cousin during an argument.

READ MORE: Detroit Man Arraigned In Home Invasion, Sexual Assault Of 78-Year-Old Woman

The suspect fled the scene in a white Crown Victoria.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Walking On I-75 In Troy With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.