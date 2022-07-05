  • WKBD-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:55-gallon drum, i-75, MSP, troy

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been arrested after she was found walking along I-75 in Troy with an empty 55-gallon drum over her head on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced.

On Sunday, July 3, a trooper was on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road when he saw a woman walking on the right shoulder, with the 55-gallon drum over her head.

When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old woman, she did not cooperate and told the trooper that she was picking up litter.

Officials say due to her behavior, the officer began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug.

According to police, she refused to give her ID and continued to try and walk away.

The woman also ignored Troy police officers when they arrived at the scene and she was taken into custody.

She was arrested and taken to the Oakland County jail, pending prosecutor review on Tuesday.

Police say no one was injured.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.