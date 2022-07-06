(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer and a suspect have died Wednesday night after a shooting on the city’s west side, authorities say.
The shooting happened sometime after near Joy Road and Marlowe Street.
Authorities say at about 7:30 p.m., police were responding to a call about shots fired. The officer was shot shortly after arriving on the scene. He was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries.
In an update, Police Chief James White said the officer was a five-year veteran whose father recently retired from the department.
"It is a tragic event. We lost a hero today, and the department and the city's grieving," White said.
“I will tell you the officers are heartbroken, and they are constantly doing exactly what this community needs and what we want them to do, and that’s to put their lives on the line.”
White said the suspect “took fire as well and was shot after he shot our officer.”
An investigation is ongoing.
Watch the full update below:
