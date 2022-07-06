  • WKBD-TV

By DeJanay Booth
Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Police Department, Non-Fatal Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 51-year-old man on June 26.

Police say at about 1:25 a.m., the suspect was riding a bike in the area of Kendall and 14th streets when they fired shots, hitting the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Video of the suspect below:

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries,

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

