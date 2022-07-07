MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township.
Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake.
The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse.
MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but "it appears this was a tragic accident."
