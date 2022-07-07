Live at 1:00 pmChief White Provides an Update Regarding Detroit Officer That Was Killed On Duty
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:10-year-old, Camp Dearborn, Fatal Accident, Milford Township

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township.

READ MORE: Grand Rapids Man Sentenced To Prison For Credit Union Robbery

Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake.

The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Ann Arbor

MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but “it appears this was a tragic accident.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful Ryan Kelley Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Related To January 6 Riot

 