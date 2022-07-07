CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A special set of numbers paid off for a Clinton Township man when he won a $100,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery.
Michigan Lottery officials say, Donald Hinkle matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 02-10-35-44-46 PB:4 – in the June 6 drawing and won a $50,000 prize.
Hinkle purchased a Power Play, so his prize was multiplied to $100,000. A Power Play is an option that will multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million. In addition to this, it can be added to any Powerball play for only $1.
The 78-year-old player bought the winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 36540 Garfield Road in Clinton Township.
“Every week I play a special set of numbers that I’ve been playing for years along with a set of Easy Pick numbers,” said Hinkle. “When I checked the winning numbers the morning after the drawing, I realized I’d matched several of them. I misread the winning amount and thought I’d won $1,000. I took my ticket to a Lottery office to claim it, and couldn’t believe it when they told me I’d won $100,000!”
Hinkle visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and he plans to save his winnings.
