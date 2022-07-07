(CBS DETROIT) – A pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road, Pittsfield Township police said.
The incident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Washtenaw Avenue near Foster Avenue.READ MORE: James Caan, Oscar-Nominated Actor Of 'The Godfather' & Former MSU Football Player, Dies At 82
Police say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Washtenaw Avenue when a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to walk across Washtenaw in a non-crosswalk area.
According to police, the pedestrian, who is a Pittsfield resident, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: 'We Were Robbed,' Detroit Police Chief Speaks On Fatal Shooting Of Officer Loren Courts By 19-Year-Old Suspect, Ehamani Davis
The situation is under investigation, but police drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.MORE NEWS: Clinton Township Man Wins $100K Lottery Prize
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.