(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that moving the Second Avenue bridge will require closing I-94 in both directions in late July.
Officials say the work will close I-94 between I-75 and M-10 for seven days.
During the week-long closure eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to southbound M-10, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. In addition to this, westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
According to officials, crews will close all entrance ramps to I-94 within the closure limits.
“The new Second Avenue structure will be the first network tied arch bridge built in the state of Michigan,” said MDOT officials. “Network refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure. This innovative design eliminates the need for a center pier, which will accommodate the future I-94/M-10 interchange.”
The bridge was originally built in 1954 and has never been replaced.
