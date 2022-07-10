Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Veteran bank executive Ric DeVore talks about his move to President of Community Foundation For Southeast Michigan on this Sunday’s “Michigan Matters” and updates the non-profit’s imprint across the community.
DeVore, who worked for PNC Bank for years, talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about programs the foundation is investing in – from helping improve education, to social justice, to cultural arts.
Also appearing on the show is Beth Stewart, Executive Director of the Michigan Philharmonic, who talks about the orchestra as it prepares to enter its 77th season. It is performing at a few locations this summer before the official start of the season. Ironically, DeVore and Stewart both attended Dearborn High School together years ago.
Then David Carroll, Founder and CEO of The Nicely Theatre Group, and Terri Manning, a local actress, appear to talk about the upcoming production of “Pippin”—the Tony winning show being staged at the Berman Center For the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield. There will be five performances—Friday July 22 at 7:30, Saturday July 23 at 7:30, Sunday July 24 at 2:00, Friday July 29 at 7:30 and Saturday July 30 at 7:30.
Carroll talks about his non-profit which he started after retiring from Rocket Mortgage and decided to bring community theatre to Metro Detroit and help make it cccessible to more people.
Manning, a third grade school teacher, also talks about her career on stage and how it has impacted her classroom.
For tickets to "Pippin" go to nicelytheatre.org or call 248-406-6677
