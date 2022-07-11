(CBS DETROIT) – A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.
The incident happened at about 2:25 p.m. on July 10, in the area of Fairmont and Alcoy.
Officials say the 14-year-old was pushing the victim in a go-kart when he allegedly tried to grab the gun from underneath the seat of the go-kart and fired the gun, striking the victim in his right calf.
The victim was privately taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the 14-year-old with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
His preliminary hearing was held at the Lincoln Hall of Justice on Monday, July 11.
He was given a $7,500/10% bond and was placed on house arrest.
The pre-trial is scheduled for July 25 at 10:15 a.m.
