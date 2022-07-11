(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Jonas Williams.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at about 9:55 p.m., in the 3600 block of Wayburn Street on Detroit's east side.
Officials say Jonas Williams, stepped outside of his house when an unknown shooter approached on foot and fired multiple shots at Williams before fleeing the location.
Williams was wounded at pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or going on the website at www.1800speakup.org.
All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.
