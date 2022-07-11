DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A horse is dead after an incident at Henry Ford’s Greenfield Village in Dearborn.
Museum officials say the incident involved a horse-drawn omnibus carrying passengers. Officials say one of the Percheron horses "was injured and had to be euthanized by our veterinarian."
None of the passengers were hurt.
"The health and safety of our guests, staff, students and volunteers are our number one priority," the museum said. "The well-being and best management practices of our animals on-site are of great importance to us as an institution that has included animals as part of its stellar guest experiences throughout its more than 90-year history."
