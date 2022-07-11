(CBS DETROIT) – Abortion rights advocates in Michigan are celebrating a win.

The group Reproductive Freedom For All collected more than 750,000 signatures to get the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.

“We are right now one of two states in this entire country that has a pro-active ballot measure going before voters in November,” said Nicole Wells Stallworth of Planned Parenthood Advocate of Michigan.

It will be on the ballot in every county in the state.

“It is only together that we are going to pass the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal into the State Constitution and ensure that deeply personal decisions about pregnancy and about reproductive health care remain as they should between patients and their doctors,” said ACLU of Michigan Executive Director Loren Khogali.

It will make access to abortions legal in Michigan, in spite of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I had a very dangerous illegal abortion in a dirty warehouse when I was 15 years old and I was lucky that I survived,” said Northland Family Planning President and CEO Renee Chelian.

The effort led by Planned Parenthood Michigan, American Civil Liberties Union and supporting groups say the legislation will keep abortions safe and protect access to reproductive health care.

“People from every single nook and cranny of this state are using their power of the right to democracy to say no, not in Michigan, not anywhere,” said Khogali.

Abortion rights opponents, Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children, responded on social media.

The advocacy group tweeted, “Once they get through the verification process, we look forward to convincing most of the 753,000 signers to vote against it, because we know most haven’t read the amendment and will be shocked to learn about its implications.”

