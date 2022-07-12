(CBS DETROIT) — Three men who believed they were meeting a minor for sex were arrested following an undercover sting operation in Oakland County.

Authorities say 45-year-old Richard August Prausa, of Clarkston, 64-year-old Fazlollah Farz Haritash, of Farmington Hills, and 61-year-old John Erwin Dingens, of Corunna, were each charged with child sexually abusive material, using computers to commit a crime, and accosting children for immoral purposes.

All three men were arrested on unrelated solicitations and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to a press release.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Genesse County Sheriff’s Office, was using techniques known to catch the attention of would-be solicitors. Several men engaged in an electronic conversation with a fictitious girl, with hundreds from across the country showing interest.

The three men were arrested at an undisclosed location in Independence Township.

They were arraigned Saturday. Haritash was given a $75,000 cash or surety bond (or 10 %). Prausa and Dingens each received a $50,000 cash or surety bond (or 10%).

They were released on bond and ordered to have no contact with children to whom they are related while on bond.

“Weeks ago, we arrested individuals for targeting young people for sex,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a press release. “At that time, I said if you target kids, we are going to target you. Apparently, some people need to be told more than once. We will hold these predators accountable.”

In June, Jeremy Stewart Coder, 28, of Shelby Township, and Kevin Brian Deilser, 59, of Clio, were arrested at a Rochester Hills motel. The two men believe they were arraigning to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

After they were arrested, both men allegedly made statements admitting their attempts to have sex with someone whom they thought was a minor.

